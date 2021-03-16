Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.87 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,439 coins and its circulating supply is 22,630,631,428 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

