StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.