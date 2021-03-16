Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.