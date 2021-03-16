Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.
Shares of SBUX opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.