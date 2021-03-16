Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. 364,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

