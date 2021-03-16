Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.50.

SWK stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

