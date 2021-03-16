Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Insider Buys £286,000 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) insider Stephen Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

SLA traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 288.40 ($3.77). 6,833,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,261. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

