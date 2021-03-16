Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.