Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

