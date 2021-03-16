SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 401.11 ($5.24).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders have acquired 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125 in the last three months.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

