SRB Corp Takes $780,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

