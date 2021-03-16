SRB Corp Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

