SRB Corp Purchases 1,223 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 119,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,792,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

NYSE LOW opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

