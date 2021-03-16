SRB Corp Invests $770,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.