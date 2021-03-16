SRB Corp Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SRB Corp grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $245.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $247.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

