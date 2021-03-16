Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells $24,385.00 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $24,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SPR opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,319,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

