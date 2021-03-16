Spendcoin Market Cap Tops $129.01 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $129.01 million and $82.84 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.