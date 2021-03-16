Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502. Spectris has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.