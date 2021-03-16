SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $489.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $489.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.