SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 496,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,643. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

