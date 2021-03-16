Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells $30,925.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,858,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.