SOS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 227,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 66,769 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SOS opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. SOS has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

