SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Update

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

