Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc Purchases 19,725 Shares

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

NASDAQ:SAII opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $7,760,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

