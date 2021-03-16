Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.44–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.78 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

