SmartCash Price Hits $0.0062 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.72 million and $151,078.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.55 or 0.03180709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.58 or 0.00354928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.21 or 0.00931105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00405854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00343532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00242860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021875 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

