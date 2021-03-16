Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 421,999 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

