Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -192.69 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,537 shares of company stock valued at $49,096,665. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

