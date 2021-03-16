Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

