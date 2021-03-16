Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

