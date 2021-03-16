Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.66 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

