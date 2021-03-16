Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPI opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

