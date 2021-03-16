Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,368 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $69,977,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 790,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of WRB opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

