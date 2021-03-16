SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.