SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $58.81 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.