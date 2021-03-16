SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 290,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,013 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

