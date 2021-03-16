SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 529228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Specifically, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

