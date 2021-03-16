Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $158.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

Several analysts have commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.36. 16,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,722. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.