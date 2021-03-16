Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last three months.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

