Sigma Labs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,912 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,827% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.