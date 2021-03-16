Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $46.31 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and $2.61 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Token Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

