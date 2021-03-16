Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Decreases By 23.7%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 11th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.