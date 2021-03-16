Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases By 70.0%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

