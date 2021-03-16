Short Interest in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Grows By 29.6%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 11th total of 583,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.