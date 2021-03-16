Short Interest in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Grows By 29.6%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 11th total of 583,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

