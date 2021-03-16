Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 38.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNPHY opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.