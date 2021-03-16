Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 38.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNPHY opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

