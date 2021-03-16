Short Interest in Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Decreases By 25.9%

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rideshare Rental stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Rideshare Rental has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

In other news, Director John Patrick O’neill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

