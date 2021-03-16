Short Interest in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Grows By 31.9%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 11th total of 275,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ NMRD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 4,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,563. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

