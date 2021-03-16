Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Decreases By 40.9%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 11th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 1,320,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,080. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

