Short Interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expands By 33.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 53.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 84,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

