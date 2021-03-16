Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Grows By 51.6%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 11th total of 4,220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.2 days.

Shares of KKPNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 17,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

