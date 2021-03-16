Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases By 46.0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 11th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.33. 872,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $134.11.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

