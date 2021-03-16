Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Decreases By 42.7%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,800 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 3,150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,514.5 days.

IFSUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of IFSUF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

